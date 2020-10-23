Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

â€˜Bangabandhu emphasized on pragmatic learningâ€™

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Thursday said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman emphasized on practical and life-oriented education and had called upon the youth to be educated in agriculture and technical education.
"Bangabandhu used to say- 'The British have made us clerks by passing BA, MA. But you should not stop right there… Go to the land and learn how to grow crops," he said while addressing an online discussion titled 'Education thoughts of the Father of the Nation' last night, said a press release.
The discussion was organized by Meherpur district administration as a part of the '100 ghonta Mujib Charcha' to mark the occasion of Mujib Year.
The March 7th speech being recognized by UNESCO as an important document in human history, he said that, "The tyranny governments in the past have tried to erase Bangabandhu's name from history, but they failed. Apart from history, Bangabandhu resides in our hearts."




State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was also present at the discussion meeting, conducted by Deputy Commissioner Dr Mohammad Munsur Alam Khan.   -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
6 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs
Call to disseminate agro-meteorological services to farmers
DMP arrests 62 in anti-drug drive in city
3 killed in Manikganj road crash
Road accident kills 37,170 in 5 years
Abductor held with a teenage girl in Khulna
â€˜Bangabandhu emphasized on pragmatic learningâ€™
Protesters say death penalty not the answer to rise in rape


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft