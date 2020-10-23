â€˜Bangabandhu emphasized on pragmatic learningâ€™





"Bangabandhu used to say- 'The British have made us clerks by passing BA, MA. But you should not stop right there… Go to the land and learn how to grow crops," he said while addressing an online discussion titled 'Education thoughts of the Father of the Nation' last night, said a press release.

The discussion was organized by Meherpur district administration as a part of the '100 ghonta Mujib Charcha' to mark the occasion of Mujib Year.

The March 7th speech being recognized by UNESCO as an important document in human history, he said that, "The tyranny governments in the past have tried to erase Bangabandhu's name from history, but they failed. Apart from history, Bangabandhu resides in our hearts."









State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was also present at the discussion meeting, conducted by Deputy Commissioner Dr Mohammad Munsur Alam Khan. -BSS





