Gullible victims, macabre entrapments!

Several young men, arrested recently, ruthlessly preyed on adolescents on the net, befriended them and, eventually, enticed them into sharing intimate images which were later uploaded on to adult sites in the dark web.



There is of course a distinct difference between sites which are in the dark web and those that are available via ordinary net connections.



Usually, the adult sites that anyone can access will not feature explicit pictures of pre-teens and neither will they encourage any perverted sexual activity involving minors.



However, the dark arena is a different world where the outlawed is welcome.



The three young men admitted to the media that after getting emotionally close to the girls, they coaxed them into sharing photos which they later used either to blackmail the victim or to make money by sharing on dubious sites.



The incident compels us to look deeper into pornography, sexuality in modern day Bangladesh, the gullibility of young women active on the net and the pervasiveness of a mercenary creed among the young, eclipsing moral scruples.



When sex is a synonym for sin: One is not exaggerating in stating that a large section of society feels that sex is actually an impurity. Hence the common usage of the term 'akaam' or a misdeed to allude to man-woman intimacy.



That closeness of humans can be an ultimate expression of affection, love and passion is rarely propagated. The irony is that while in real life there is a secrecy surrounding sexuality, in popular entertainment mediums, it's vulgarized with too much smut.



Just look at the diabolic scenario: on one hand, there is a dearth of healthy discussion on the matter, and on the other, the presentation of sexuality is laced with obscenity. Two extremes bombarding us day after day.



Under this relentless assault, the notions of many are hardly normal.



The young men who used to stalk underage girls and entrap them in romantic relations were not just guilty of exploiting girls but also of forming a ring of pedophiles.



Going back a few years, a student of a top rated school in Dhaka died in a rather mysterious drowning incident and later, investigation found that the boy was being sexually molested by a sports teacher.



That incident was hushed up for some reason, stifling any possibility of an open discussion about insidious sexual manipulation under the guise of mentorship.



With the current episode involving young men who are also university students, a candid discussion about what sexuality means to the young becomes essential.



The first step is a survey: The coy attitude towards sex is a well-documented (read entrenched) South Asian phenomenon. However, in India, the matter has been brought out from the closet by yearly surveys on transforming sexual mores done meticulously and religiously by the famed India Today magazine.



This has been going on for more than two decades and the first such survey compared to the one done in 2019 illustrates how Indians have opened up about human intimacy along with the mind boggling changes in social outlook.



When a national magazine carries such a survey for all to read, several hitherto untouched areas are discussed. Of course, India still has a high rate of sexual crimes; but nevertheless, decriminalizing sex among the urban educated class has done a lot to eradicate distorted concepts.



The artless young girl and her net connection: Since man woman relation is rarely discussed in the family sphere, a boy and a girl learn about relationship either from friends or by chatting on the net.



Net based love is king because spreading a web of deceit by remaining fairly anonymous is easier than on the face deception.

Meanwhile, the na�ve are victims in waiting.



Generally, an adolescent is apprehensive about talking relationship matters with family members, relying on the countless romance based dramas, films to form an idea about love.



Unfortunately, TV dramas only glamourize romance, showing the man andthe woman in a fictional setting, possessing all the redeeming qualities.



The problem with this absurd portrayal of perfection is over time, the young begin to expect an unnaturally idealized version of love. In that illusory idea, there aren't any demons lurking about to abuse or exploit.



Maybe it's time for dramas to come down from Utopia to present the realities of modern day romance where artifice and subterfuge are deftly coated with romantic platitudes.



Also to blame is the youthful, rather narcissistic, desire to flaunt one's physical attributes. Coaxing and cajoling plus promises of fame through modelling are the usual approaches, followed by romantic blackmail in which one side demands a relatively explicit picture from the other.



Sadly, proper net usage or training about who to trust and who to treat with suspicion are never taught to the young.



With the busting of the young pedophile gang, schools should seriously think about starting regular sessions on proper net usage supported by practical advice from a certified counsellor.



Predatory behavior for quick profit: The other dimension of net based predatory operations is the profit. Naturally, those arrested were motivated by the lure of easy income from the illicit.



Safe to say, the amorality of the whole business hardly bothered them since they are the products of a tainted zeitgeist where making money is the motto, the way applied to earn it, unimportant.



Let's admit it: the rot is deeper than we think because a depraved youth, harbouring a distorted outlook has never been discussed/dissected thoroughly.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka



















