Four held over Chinese national murder





Barishal Range DIG Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

He said the main accused Hossain Sheikh, 19, of Pirojpur Municipality, tried to snatch money from the Chinese national Pan Yuanjun, 58, on October 7.

Pan Yuanjun was working for the under-construction 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on the Kacha River in the district. He was going to pay the labourers at the bridge site riding on his bicycle. At that time, he was carrying Tk 2,63,230 in a bag. When he reached at an isolated place, he was waylaid by the accused. As he tried to resist the muggers, accused Hossain Sheikh allegedly stabbed him several times, leaving him critically injured, and later snatched away most of the money from the bag.

Pan Yuanjun was pronounced dead after he was taken to Pirojpur District Hospital at around 7pm.









A case was filed with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station on October 8.

The Barisal Range DIG also said that the looted Tk 1,89,000 was later found at Hossain Sheikh's house.

He said another arrested Sabbir Ahmed Sheikh, 20, of Sadar Upazila in the district, worked under the supervision of Pan Yuanjun in a bridge construction project in the district.

