Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four held over Chinese national murder

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 22: Police arrested four persons including the in connection with the murder of a Chinese national in the district.
Barishal Range DIG Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter at a press conference on Tuesday morning.
He said the main accused Hossain Sheikh, 19, of Pirojpur Municipality, tried to snatch money from the Chinese national Pan Yuanjun, 58, on October 7.
Pan Yuanjun was working for the under-construction 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on the Kacha River in the district. He was going to pay the labourers at the bridge site riding on his bicycle. At that time, he was carrying Tk 2,63,230 in a bag. When he reached at an isolated place, he was waylaid by the accused. As he tried to resist the muggers, accused Hossain Sheikh allegedly stabbed him several times, leaving him critically injured, and later snatched away most of the money from the bag.
Pan Yuanjun was pronounced dead after he was taken to Pirojpur District Hospital at around 7pm.




A case was filed with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station on October 8.
The Barisal Range DIG also said that the looted Tk 1,89,000 was later found at Hossain Sheikh's house.
He said another arrested Sabbir Ahmed Sheikh, 20, of Sadar Upazila in the district, worked under the supervision of Pan Yuanjun in a bridge construction project in the district.
Hossain Sheikh also used to work in the same project, but he was sacked over his under-performance. Police also arrested two persons in this connection from Kumarkhali area of the district town following the murder.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four held over Chinese national murder
Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin speaking as chief guest in a discussion meeting
Nat’l Road Safety Day observed
Prisoner beaten to death in Madaripur
A workshop on 'promoting nutrition and agriculture'
4 killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Man ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Aman farmers suffer for rat attack at Nageshwari


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft