Nat’l Road Safety Day observed





This year's theme of the day was "Mujib Borsher Swapath, Sarak Karbo Nirapad".

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, district administration, district police and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) here arranged a discussion meeting at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC).

DC Abdul Matin was chief guest in the meeting and Additional District Magistrate Sadequr Rahman was in the chair while Additional Police Super Abu Khayer, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division (RHD) M Asaduzzaman, and District Motor Owners Association President Quazi Mokbul Hossen were present as special guests.

Among others, Chairman of Nirapad Janbahan Chai Advocate Asaduzzaman Sarker Milon, Member Secretary of Nirapad Sarak Chai, district unit SM Biplob Islam, and motor labourer leader Abdul Karim were also present while Vehicle Inspector of BRTA Aminul Islam Khan moderated the programme.

The speakers said the road safety issue is very important nowadays as the number of vehicles and its speed is increasing gradually with the increasing number of passengers.

The observing of the National Road Safety Day will be able to create more awareness among the drivers of all sorts of vehicles undoubtedly and it would help them drive the vehicles cautiously to stop frequent roads accidents, they observed.

DC Abdul Matin said road accidents are happening regularly due to competition among drivers, unskilled drivers, overloading, lack of adequate rest and training for drivers, violating traffic rules, and lack of proper implementation of law.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken massive programmes, including one-way movement, upgrading of national highways into four lanes, constructing dividers, setting up cautionary signboards, and training programmes for drivers, the DC added.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, balloons were released on DC office premises in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room maintaining social distance.

Additional DC (General) Md Moniruzzaman spoke in the meeting as chief guest while District BRTA Assistant Director Abdul Hannan chaired it.

Among others, RHD Executive Engineer Zakir Hossen, District Motor Owners Association Chief Adviser Golam Hakkani, Joypurhat Press Club General Secretary (GS) KM Abdur Rahman Ronny, District Motor Labourers Union GS Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, Joypurhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative MA Karim, and Traffic Inspector Mirazul Islam also spoke in the meeting.















