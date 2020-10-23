Prisoner beaten to death in Madaripur





Deceased Hazrat Matabbar, 50, was a resident of Gachhbari Village in Sadar Upazila.

The jail sources said Hazrat Matabbar was accused in two cases filed with Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station on July 19 and July 22 respectively following a clash in the village.

A court sent him to jail on September 27 after he voluntarily appeared before the court. Since then, he had been inside the jail.

He allegedly fell sick inside the jail at early hours of Wednesday. The jail authorities admitted him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital where he died at around 8am while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the deceased's son Sabbir Matabbar alleged that the jail staff beaten his father to death.

He demanded justice for the killing of his father.

Denying the allegation, Jailer Shankar Mazumder said the prisoner died of cardiac arrest.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdul Hannan Mia said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection and the body was kept at the hospital morgue.

Executive magistrates will investigate the matter as the incident was the jail's internal matter, said the ASP, adding that legal action will be taken following the investigation.















