4 killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A truck driver was killed and at least 15 people were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tareque Molla, son of Habibur Rahman Molla, a resident of Erenda Village in Sadar Upazila of Rajbari.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a Rajshahi-bound bus and a cylinder-laden truck were collided head-on in Mahishbhanga area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at around 11:30am, leaving the truck driver dead on the spot and at least 15 passengers of the bus injured.

PANCHAGARH: A pillion rider was killed when a truck hit a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kasir Uddin, 65, a resident of Sarkaripara area under Dhakkamara Union in the upazila. Panchagarh Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Jamal Hossain said a truck hit the motorcycle on the Dhaka-Panchagarh Highway in front of Panchagarh Truck Terminal, leaving the pillion rider dead on the spot.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Haripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Motaleb Sarkar, 30, son of Habib Rahman, a resident of Belua Village under Amgaon Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Motaleb received critical injuries as he fell from his motorcycle after losing control over the steering in Jadurani Bazar area at around 10am.

He was declared dead at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed as a truck ran over him in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam Sarker, 60, a resident of Samespur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said a truck hit Nazrul while he was walking beside a road in the area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.















