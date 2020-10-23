Man ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22: A man reportedly committed suicide by jumping under a train in closed gate area of Bilsimla in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Imrul Hasan, 40. He is the son of late Fitu Miah of Rahanpur area in Gomstapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police and eyewitnesses said the man jumped under a train at around 9:30am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body. Police also recovered a suicide note from beside the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara Police Station Shahadat Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.







