Aman farmers suffer for rat attack at Nageshwari





Earlier, corona pandemic and fifth-time flood hit them.

Purchasing Aman saplings at a high price, farmers planted those in their fields. But the floods destroyed their growing Aman fields.

Despite that they tried to stand again. They planted T-Aman saplings in 24,375 hectares (ha) of lands against this year's targeted 24,378 ha. Under careful nurturing, the plants were growing up healthily. But the fifth-time flood submerged the lands again, and 3,558 ha of Aman lands were damaged.

The remaining croplands survived somehow. The fields took a greenish look with tender plants.

Meanwhile, insects attacked the Aman fields, but the attack was controlled partly by spraying pesticide.

But the rat attack appeared suddenly, and it cannot be contained. According to field sources, rats are devouring the standing Aman plants. Farmers are finding no means to tackle them.

The weight of the medium size rats ranges between 150 to 200 grams while the large one ranges between 500 to 1,000 grams.

These rats appear from their nests at night. Sensing public presence, they hide quickly. So, they cannot be controlled.

A farmer Al Amin of Thutapaikor Village in Nageshwari Municipality said, "This year I planted T-Aman saplings in 10-bigha lands. The rats have already cut sheaves of about six-bigha. Applying of medicine is not working. Now I am trying to chase rats by bursting chocolate bomb."

He was echoed by others like Shahidul Islam, Shaymal Chandra and Noor Nabi of in Hashem Bazaar area, Pabitra Sen of Senpara Village, and Masum and Abdur Razzak of Balatari Village.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajendra Nath Roy said, "After the flood, rats have appeared suddenly in the Aman fields along with insects. We are advising for spraying medicine to chase rats."

He also said, "The attack of insects has been controlled to some extent. But the attack of rats cannot be abated. We have advised farmers to medicines like zinc phosphate mixing with wheat, dry fish and crab in the mouths of rat holes. Rats will die from eating these."









He added, "Besides, we are going to different bazaars to make aware all by showing pictorial presentation through projector about rat killing and disease prevention."





