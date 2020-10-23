Video
Two detained for violating four minors in two districts

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a teenage boy were arrested for violating four minor girls in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Satkhira, on Tuesday.
DINAJPUR: Police arrested a man in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning for taking sexual advantage from three minor girls.
The victims are aged about 7, 8 and 9.
The arrested person is Golzar Mia, 50.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumar Chouhan said Golzar used to give the victims Tk 10 to Tk 20 and took them to isolated places where he used to violate them sexually.
One neighbour saw Golzar violating a minor girl in the morning and, later, the news spread in the area.
Later, the victim's father filed a case with the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal.
However, Golzar was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
SATKHIRA: Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning for allegedly violating a minor girl.
Arrested Shihab Sarder, 14, a resident of Shimulbaria Purba Para, is a cfifth grader at a local madrasa.
Satkhira Sadar PS OC Asaduzzaman said he took the girl, a student of class two, to home when she was playing outside the house.
Later, he violated the girl.
Hearing the scream, locals rushed there, rescued the victim and caught Shihab.
The victim was sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital for medical test.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
