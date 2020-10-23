Video
Big dhak-dhol haat sits at Katiadi marking Durga Puja

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 22: A big haat of dhak-dhol (drums) and handmade flute sits at Katiadi Puran Bazaar near Katiadi Press Club in Katiadi Upazila of the district marking the Durga Puja festival every year.
It is known that in 15th century, a local Raja Nabaratna Roy first organised the Durga Puja in his palace near Katabon Dighi, two miles away from Katiadi Sadar. The king used to send massages to different rajas and landlords and invited them to enjoy the puja at his own palace. The musicians used to come here to sell their products and also to amuse the devotees of the puja.
Later, the puja was shifted to the residence of Hari Kishore Roy Chowdhury, the forefather of great filmmaker Satyajit Ray at Masua Union under Katiadi Upazila. At that time the musicians used to come by boat and gather at Jatra Bari, on the bank of the Brahmaputra River.
But, conflict over the puja festival and the venue arose among the landlords. As a result, the puja is now held at Katiadi Sadar.
The artisans charge Tk 50,000 to one lakh against per puja mandap. The musicians, who are also sellers, charge Tk 10,000 against per dhak, Tk 5,000 against per dhol, and Tk four to six thousand against per handmade flute.
Katiadi Municipality Mayor Showkat Hossen Shukkur said they provide enough security to hold this historic event in a peaceful manner.
Katiadi Upazila Chairman Md Mustakur Rahman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akhterunnesa said, the dhak-dhol haat and the puja are still held at Katiadi, and they arrange adequate security for these.




Lawmaker of Kishoreganj-2 Constituency Noor Mohammad said, "This festivity is our heritage and pride. As there is no particular place for Durga Idol immersion, it is now held on Katiadi Degree College field."


