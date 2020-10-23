Video
74 jailed, fined for catching hilsa in four districts

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts jailed 56 fishermen and fined 18 others for illegally catching mother hilsa in four districts- Sirajganj, Bhola, Rajshahi and Manikganj, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Twenty-one fishermen in Belkuchi Upazila of the district have been sentenced to 15 days in jail for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
They have been detained from different points of the Jamuna River while catching hilsa.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Anisur Rahman handed down the judgement on Wednesday conducting a mobile court.
During the drive, around 30,000 metres of current net was also seized.
The net, later, was burnt down.
BHOLA: Sixteen fishermen in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district have been sentenced to jail and fined for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
Among the 16, nine were sentenced to one year in jail while seven were fined Tk 35,500.
They have been detained from different points of the Meghna River while catching hilsa.
UNO and Executive Magistrate Yousuf Hasan handed down the judgement on Wednesday conducting a mobile court.
RAJSHAHI: Separate mobile courts fined two fishermen Tk 9,000 and sentenced two others to one month in jail in Bagha and Godagari upazilas of the district.
A mobile court here on Wednesday fined two fishermen Tk 9,000 for illegally catching hilsa in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila.
Bagha UNO and Executive Magistrate Shahin Reza fined them in Chashrajapur area in the river.
Local sources said the upazila administration seized a total of 33,000 metres of current net in separate drives in eight days.
Later, the seized nets worth about Tk 6,60,000 were destroyed. 
On the other hand, a mobile court in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday sentenced two fishermen to one month in jail for catching hilsa from the Padma River defying government ban.
The jailed fishermen are: Muhammad Abdullah, 27, a resident of Ujanpara Village, and Sajib Ahmed, 30, of Railbazar area in the upazila.
UNO and Executive Magistrate Alamgir Hossain along with a team of the river police conducted separate drives in different areas including Sarengpur, Railbazar and Hatpara in the upazila, and jailed two fishermen for catching hilsa.
The law enforcers also seized 10,000 meters of fishing net and three boats.
Later, the seized nets were destroyed at Godagari Police Station area.
Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Shamsul Haque and Assistant Fisheries Officer Naimul Haque were also present during the drives.
MANIKGANJ: Thirty-three fishermen in Daulatpur Upazila of the district were sentenced to one year in jail and fined on Tuesday for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
Among the 33, 24 were sentenced to one year in jail while nine were fined Tk 45,000. They were detained from different points of the Jamuna River while catching hilsa.
UNO and Executive Magistrate Imrul Hasan and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jewel Ahmed handed down the judgements conducting separate mobile courts.
During the drive, around 2 lakh metres of current net and 20 kilograms of mother hilsa were seized.
The nets were burnt down while the seized fishes were distributed among different orphanages in the upazila.


