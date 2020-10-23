Man dies of corona at Senbag

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Oct 22: A man died of coronavirus in Senbag Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 55, a resident of Azizpur Village in the upazila. He worked in a travel agency in Dhaka.

Senbag Upazila Health Complex Corona Focal Person Dr Nirnoy Pal said Zakir tested positive for the virus on October 16.

He was undergoing treatment at home since then.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was referred to Dhaka on Monday night.

Later, he died on the way to Dhaka at around 1am.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 87 in the district.

Meanwhile, seven more persons have contracted the virus in the district.







