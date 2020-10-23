Video
None to care about derelict govt buildings at Morelganj

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Md Shajahan Ali Khan

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Oct 22: There seems to be none to care about several government buildings which have remained derelict for years in Morelganj Upazila of the district.
Locals demanded their immediate removal because these may collapse any time, causing serious accidents.
On the upazila administrative premises, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) constructed a building before '80s to store fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and agricultural tools.
There is another building of the upazila administration beside the BADC's building. There were education office, accounts office and other offices in it. In another similar building, car of the agriculture office and that of upazila parishad chairman would be parked.
These buildings have remained abandoned for more than three eras. The inner structures of the buildings have become exposed after the plasters slid from those. The roofs are breaking down.
Sometimes, pedestrians stop for a while inside these rickety buildings during rain and heat. Already, some pedestrians including upazila education officer were injured.
Recently, rubbles of roof collapsed on the car of agriculture office. The authorities concerned did not  supervise the buildings.
The removal of these buildings through upazila administration is now facing legal complications.  
Upazila Agriculture Officer Rehena Parvin said the BADC's abandoned building is not under their jurisdiction.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Delwar Hossen said he will inform the matter to deputy commissioner so that the derelict buildings can be removed.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaz Advocate Shah-e-Alam Bachchu said, a team comprising him, UNO, Upazila Vice-Chairman Mozammel Haque Mozam, and Female Vice-Chairman Fahima Khanam visited the old buildings and wrote several times to the concerned department for removing these.
But these are not being removed due to legal complications, the upazila chairman informed.


