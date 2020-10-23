5 unnatural deaths in four dists





COX'S BAZAR: Two day-labourers were killed in a landslide in Ramu Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mujibur Rahman, 40, and Ali Ahamed, 28, residents of Lot Ukhiyarghona area.

The bodies were recovered from the area in the morning.

Local sources said four labourers had been cutting mud illegally from the the hill in the upazila every night. Like other days, they went to the hill to cut the mud. Suddenly, a portion of the mud fell on Mujibur and Ali at early hours while cutting.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramu Police Station (PS) KM Ajmiruzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the bodies were sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MANIKGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Saturia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Imran Hossain, 28, was the son of Abdul Aziz, hailed from Karamja Village in Sadar Upazila of Barishal.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mamun ur Rashid said Imran came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was setting up a water tank at a new building of the upazila parishad, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Saturia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed by a power tiller at Bakultala Village under Ballabherkhas Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Habibur Rahman, 5, was the son of Sazu Khan of the village.

Family and local sources said the deceased's father was working in the field after parking the power tiller beside it. At one stage, the child touched the tiller, causing it to auto-start. As a result, the child fell under the tiller and was killed on the spot.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Rehana Akhter, 39, was the wife of Tajul Haque of Char Amanullah Union in the upazila. Locals said Rehana was struck by lightning while feeding cattle on the courtyard in the afternoon, and died on the spot.











