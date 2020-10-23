Children killed in Afghan air raid

KUNDUZ, Oct 22: An air strike by the Afghan military killed 11 children and a prayer leader at a mosque, local authorities said on Thursday, in an account disputed by the national government.

The strike on a village in northeastern Takhar province on Wednesday came as Afghan security forces clashed with suspected Taliban fighters, according to provincial police spokesman Khalil Aseer.

"The air strike was carried out when the victims were busy studying the Holy Koran," Aseer said, adding a prayer leader was killed and 11 students.

He said 14 others were wounded.

Mohammad Jawad Hejri, the spokesman for the provincial governor, also said the strike had killed children. -AFP







