Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai PM revokes emergency decree despite protests

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BANGKOK, Oct 22: Thailand's premier on Thursday revoked an emergency decree that had been intended to quell pro-democracy rallies despite it failing to stamp out daily protests demanding he resign and for reforms of the unassailable monarchy.
The student-led pro-democracy movement has been gaining momentum since mid-July, with mostly young demonstrators calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's removal and a rewrite of a 2017 military-scripted constitution.
Some protest leaders have also issued controversial demands to reform the ultra-powerful and wealthy monarchy, whose influence permeates every aspect of Thai society.
The "severe" emergency measures were imposed last week after anti-government protesters flashed a three-finger salute to a royal motorcade -- an unprecedented challenge to the monarchy.
But the ban on gatherings of more than four people failed to discourage tens of thousands of demonstrators who amassed daily around major Bangkok intersections to call for Prayut to step down.
The former military chief -- who masterminded the 2014 coup and has held onto power since -- had indicated late Wednesday he was preparing to lift the state of severe emergency as part of a move to defuse tensions.
Prayut said in a televised address Wednesday that the country must "step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos".
He had earlier also called for an extraordinary session of parliament to discuss the crisis. That session will be held on Monday.
However a government statement announcing the withdrawal of the emergency measures on Thursday said the decision was because the political situation had improved.
"The severe state of emergency has decreased and ended into a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws," it said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hariri named new Lebanon PM
Children killed in Afghan air raid
Saudis shun ‘made in Turkey’
Ireland locks down for second wave
Russia gives  Snowden permanent residency rights
Pope backs civil unions for gay couples
China threatens retaliation over US-Taiwan arms sale
Thai PM revokes emergency decree despite protests


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft