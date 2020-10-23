Video
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Foreign News

US ELECTION 2020  + 10 DAYS TO GO

Iran, Russia deny US election interference claims

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

TEHRAN, Oct 22: Iran and Russia on Thursday strongly denied US allegations of having taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 US presidential election.
Washington had accused Iran of sending "spoofed" emails to Americans "designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage" President Donald Trump less than two weeks before the crunch vote.
According to the US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Iran had also distributed a video that implies that people could send in fraudulent ballots, including from outside the United States.
US authorities "have put forward a baseless claim on the verge of the country's election so that they would advance their undemocratic and predefined scenario through shifting the blame," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement, after summoning the Swiss ambassador.
He called the accusations "fabricated and clumsy" and repeated Iran's stance that it favours neither Trump nor his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The Swiss embassy in Tehran has handled US interests in Iran, since ties were cut in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic           revolution.
Also pointing the finger at Russia, Ratcliffe said both Tehran and Moscow seek to "communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine confidence in American democracy".
The Kremlin dismissed the accusations as "absolutely groundless."




"Accusations are raining down every day. All of them are absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.   -AFP


