Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mujib Year’s tree plantation to help protect environ: Inu

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Hasanul Haque Inu, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information, on Thursday planted tree saplings at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban premises on Thursday on the occasion of Mujib Year 2020.
"The program taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to plant one crore trees across the country to mark the Mujib Year is a timely action to save Bangladesh from the impact of climate change," he said after planting the saplings, said a press release.
Saying that the impact of climate change is plaguing the whole world, including Bangladesh, he opined that this tree plantation program will play a crucial role in the survival of Bangladesh for another thousand years.
"If we want to pay homage to Bangabandhu, we have to take Bangladesh on the path of prosperity, development, equality and security. We have to continue the tree planting program even after the current program ends, as it will strengthen our next generation in the future by protecting the climate," he said.
Concerned officials and employees of the JS Secretariat and PWD were also present at the event.
On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, an initiative has been taken to realize his dream of a greener Bangladesh.
The program is being conducted in the Parliament of Bangladesh as part of the one crore tree sapling plantation program, announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.




JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury inaugurated the tree planting program on July 26. All members of parliament will participate in the tree planting program in phases.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change: ‘Cooling paint’ could cut emissions from buildings
Mujib Year’s tree plantation to help protect environ: Inu
91th birth anniv of poet Shamsur Rahman today
More pollution expected from stay-home workers
Educo stands by Amphan, Covid-hit people
SLSD inaugurates Online Business Case Competition 2020
Artisans busy making Durga idols in Khulna
BD gets Amazon-affiliate innovation centre


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft