Mujib Year’s tree plantation to help protect environ: Inu





"The program taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to plant one crore trees across the country to mark the Mujib Year is a timely action to save Bangladesh from the impact of climate change," he said after planting the saplings, said a press release.

Saying that the impact of climate change is plaguing the whole world, including Bangladesh, he opined that this tree plantation program will play a crucial role in the survival of Bangladesh for another thousand years.

"If we want to pay homage to Bangabandhu, we have to take Bangladesh on the path of prosperity, development, equality and security. We have to continue the tree planting program even after the current program ends, as it will strengthen our next generation in the future by protecting the climate," he said.

Concerned officials and employees of the JS Secretariat and PWD were also present at the event.

On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, an initiative has been taken to realize his dream of a greener Bangladesh.

The program is being conducted in the Parliament of Bangladesh as part of the one crore tree sapling plantation program, announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury inaugurated the tree planting program on July 26. All members of parliament will participate in the tree planting program in phases. -BSS





Hasanul Haque Inu, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information, on Thursday planted tree saplings at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban premises on Thursday on the occasion of Mujib Year 2020."The program taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to plant one crore trees across the country to mark the Mujib Year is a timely action to save Bangladesh from the impact of climate change," he said after planting the saplings, said a press release.Saying that the impact of climate change is plaguing the whole world, including Bangladesh, he opined that this tree plantation program will play a crucial role in the survival of Bangladesh for another thousand years."If we want to pay homage to Bangabandhu, we have to take Bangladesh on the path of prosperity, development, equality and security. We have to continue the tree planting program even after the current program ends, as it will strengthen our next generation in the future by protecting the climate," he said.Concerned officials and employees of the JS Secretariat and PWD were also present at the event.On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, an initiative has been taken to realize his dream of a greener Bangladesh.The program is being conducted in the Parliament of Bangladesh as part of the one crore tree sapling plantation program, announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury inaugurated the tree planting program on July 26. All members of parliament will participate in the tree planting program in phases. -BSS