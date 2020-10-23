91th birth anniv of poet Shamsur Rahman today

Video
Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The 91th birth anniversary of renowned Poet Shamsur Rahman will be observed today in a befitting manner across the country.
Regarded as a symbol of aesthetics for his lifestyle, gestures and works Rahman was born in the old part of Dhaka on October 23 in 1929 and died on August 17, 2006.
On the occasion, different socio-cultural organizations have drawn up elaborate programmes.
Bangladesh National Museum has organized a seminar on the occasion of the poet's birthday. The seminar will be held at 3:15 pm tomorrow at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid will be present there as the chief guest.
Rahman's poems largely feature the struggle of the country's people for independence and the Liberation War.
'Barnomala Amar Dukhini Barnomala', 'Asader Shirt', 'Tomake Pawar Jonno Hey Swadhinata' and 'Udbhat Uter Pithe Cholechhe Swadesh' are some his works depicting various aspects of national transitions at different times.   -BSS


