Lukaku rescues Inter draw against 'Gladbach

MILAN, OCT 22: Romelu Lukaku scored twice, including a last-gasp equaliser, to rescue a 2-2 draw for Inter Milan in their Champions League opener against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

Lukaku put Inter ahead after 49 minutes in the San Siro only for the Bundesliga club to hit back with a 63rd-minute Ramy Bensebaini penalty and a Jonas Hofmann strike six minutes from time.

But Lukaku had the last word sending the ball in from close range in the final minute.

"For me today's result is not a good one, because we can do better. We must continue to work and be strong mentally," said Lukaku. "It is not an easy time for us, but we must keep believing in our quality. -AFP







