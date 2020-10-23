Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80

'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80

SAO PAULO, OCT 22: Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele will celebrate his 80th birthday Friday, confined to his home in Brazil because of Covid-19 but meeting the milestone with his trademark laugh.
"The King" has suffered from a series of health problems in recent years, but has not lost his charisma or sense of humor.
"I'm fine, it's just I won't be able to play" on his birthday, he joked this week in a video conversation with the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.
The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele plans to celebrate his birthday quietly -- as he does almost every year, he says, coronavirus pandemic or not.
But several tributes are planned in Brazil, from an exhibit in his honor at the Sao Paulo Football Museum to a mural designed by renowned street artist Kobra in Santos, the city where Pele started his professional career as a 15-year-old prodigy in 1955.
Pele also recorded a song with Grammy-winning Mexican duo Rodrigo and Gabriela, billed as "a little birthday present for his fans and himself."
"Thank you to Brazil and all Brazilians. I was always very happy wearing this jersey. Thank you for all your warm wishes for my birthday," he wrote Wednesday on Instagram, posted with a photo of himself celebrating one of his 1,281 goals.
Whether captured in grainy black and white early in his career, or with his yellow and green number 10 Brazil jersey flitting across the screen in the era of color TV, many of those goals were spectacular displays of athletic prowess, setting the standard for the "jogo bonito," or "beautiful game," that would come to define Brazilian football.
His legacy looms so large that FIFA named him the greatest footballer of the 20th century in 2000, alongside Argentina's Diego Maradona -- who celebrates his 60th birthday on October 30.
Born October 23, 1940, in the city of Tres Coracoes in southeastern Brazil, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- has grown increasingly frail with age.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern begin Champions League title defence in style
Lukaku rescues Inter draw against 'Gladbach
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
Rejuvenation of Rubel and Taskin pleases Domingo
Criticism on batsmen absolutely unfair, says Domingo
Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance
Mushfiqur's injury not serious one
No bowling this maiden over: Bangladesh star hits critics for six


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft