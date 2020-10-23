

Rejuvenation of Rubel and Taskin pleases Domingo

Both Rubel and Taskin maintained a nagging line and length while bowling with great pace in the ongoing BCB President's Cup. Both of them took wickets regularly in every match to show how unplayable they can be if they remain accurate. Both of them clocked over 140 KM regularly, which was a treat to watch, according to Domingo.

"I can't compliment the players enough for the work they have done in the last six or seven weeks. Look at the shape of Taskin and how Rubel is going, and Khaled who came back from a big injury; the guys have really worked hard on their fitness levels," Domingo said here today.

"We are trying to improve their skills and make sure that they can perform at international level. The biggest thing Taskin has done is change his work ethic. He is working so much harder. He is in very good physical condition. He can bowl more than one or two spells. His comeback spells are also quick, so that's very pleasing for us. We are pushing hard to make sure guys are bowling at a good pace at 5pm and at 10am," he added.

Domingo believes that now they have the fast bowling group who can dominate in foreign soil also. Bangladeshi pacers remain vulnerable in overseas conditions traditionally.

"From the time I got here, I have said that I think it is important we develop some fast bowlers. We have to play them as much as we can, especially if you want to compete away from home. I am very excited about what I have seen. You look at the way Taskin bowls. Every international team in white-ball cricket has a fast bowler that they call on, when they need a wicket. England calls Jofra Archer, South Africa calls Rabada, Australia calls Mitchell Starc and India calls Bumrah. So it is great to see that we have some options now that when the game is tight, we can call on someone to bowl quickly," he said.

"Someone like Taskin and Khaled to bounce one or two guys out. It is very pleasing for me. If we take one thing out of this one-day tournament is the performance of the fast bowlers. The media and public should be excited by that as we don't want to be a one-dimensional side, especially when we go away from home. If they are making the life of the batsmen hard, I am excited. That's okay. To win games, you have to take 10 or 20 wickets," he opined.

Domingo is also happy with World Champion Under-19 pacer Shorfiul Islam

"He has got some work to do. Also, a guy that has to be taught to get the ball swing back into the left-hander. He has some good pace and bounce and a good attitude. He is impressive. Always smiling and wanting to learn. Those are good attributes for a young fast bowler. He took a great catch yesterday. He is a confident young man, and it is always good to have left-arm seamers available," he concluded. -BSS



















