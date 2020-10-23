Criticism on batsmen absolutely unfair, says Domingo





Apart from Mushfiqur and some youngsters' occasional flashes of brilliance, most of the batsmen looked vulnerable in the wicket which was not so conducive for batting. When batsmen need to have patience in this kind of the wicket, they play rash shots or forced shots to be out.

But Domingo rather said the criticism of batsmen is unfair since they have come here to play cricket after a long time.

"I am very happy. I think this tournament is being played with fantastic intensity. You look at how hard the guys are trying in the field, the way the bowlers have bowled. Sure, it would be nice if we got some more runs but I think everybody has to understand that the players haven't played any competitive cricket for nearly seven months," Domingo said.

"A few batters who joined the group have only started in the last week or two. The main thing for me as a coach was to make sure the guys were getting some game time. There's no better practice than playing matches. All the games have been competitive," he added.

He went on to say: "The wickets haven't been that easy. I think maybe that's why the batters have struggled as you saw last night. Some young players have put in good performances. Some of the senior guys like Mushfiq, Riyad and Tamim got some runs. The main thing is that the guys are playing some competitive cricket."

Domingo also came down heavily on the critics of the batsmen, saying that they should not forget that these batsmen played nicely against Zimbabwe before the Covid-19 outbreak.

"You have to remember that the guys haven't played cricket for seven months. It is a long time without competitive cricket. There's no doubt that the guys will get better. They will play together as a unit. You look at last night, in the top six maybe two of those are in our starting eleven in our white-ball cricket," he said.









"I think it is a bit unfair to say they are consistently failing. It was just six or seven months ago that we 340 against Zimbabwe in a one-day series. Liton got 180, Tamim got two hundreds, so I think it is a bit unfair. Most important thing is the guys are getting some game-time. The performances are not important, as far as I am concerned," he remarked. -BSS





Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is pleased with the performance of the batsmen despite they came up with a pretty ordinary batting show in the ongoing BCB President's Cup.Apart from Mushfiqur and some youngsters' occasional flashes of brilliance, most of the batsmen looked vulnerable in the wicket which was not so conducive for batting. When batsmen need to have patience in this kind of the wicket, they play rash shots or forced shots to be out.But Domingo rather said the criticism of batsmen is unfair since they have come here to play cricket after a long time."I am very happy. I think this tournament is being played with fantastic intensity. You look at how hard the guys are trying in the field, the way the bowlers have bowled. Sure, it would be nice if we got some more runs but I think everybody has to understand that the players haven't played any competitive cricket for nearly seven months," Domingo said."A few batters who joined the group have only started in the last week or two. The main thing for me as a coach was to make sure the guys were getting some game time. There's no better practice than playing matches. All the games have been competitive," he added.He went on to say: "The wickets haven't been that easy. I think maybe that's why the batters have struggled as you saw last night. Some young players have put in good performances. Some of the senior guys like Mushfiq, Riyad and Tamim got some runs. The main thing is that the guys are playing some competitive cricket."Domingo also came down heavily on the critics of the batsmen, saying that they should not forget that these batsmen played nicely against Zimbabwe before the Covid-19 outbreak."You have to remember that the guys haven't played cricket for seven months. It is a long time without competitive cricket. There's no doubt that the guys will get better. They will play together as a unit. You look at last night, in the top six maybe two of those are in our starting eleven in our white-ball cricket," he said."I think it is a bit unfair to say they are consistently failing. It was just six or seven months ago that we 340 against Zimbabwe in a one-day series. Liton got 180, Tamim got two hundreds, so I think it is a bit unfair. Most important thing is the guys are getting some game-time. The performances are not important, as far as I am concerned," he remarked. -BSS