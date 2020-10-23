Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance

Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance

Mahmudullah XI captain Mahmudullah Riyad expressed his pleasure over the young players' performance in the BCB President's Cup, stating that the youngsters utilized the platform set by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) truly well.
"The young players have come up with really good performances. I saw a young player Mahmudul Hasan Joy in my team and he did really well," Mahmudullah said here on Thursday.
"There are many other young players of other teams who have done well, with Afif performing pretty well and a number of under-19 players taking advantage of the opportunities. And I think it was a very good development for them as well as for all of us. Because we came back to the field after a long time and played a very good tournament. So overall it was a very good experience."
Towhid Ridoy, a member of the World Champion Under-19 team, playing for Nazmul XI first hogged the limelight with his match winning half-century against Mahmudullah XI. Later the likes of Afif Hossain showed his talent as well young pacer Shoriful Islam, batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy came up with tremendous performance.
"Although it is a preparatory tournament, I think we played very seriously and we played with very competitiveness. The competition was in everyone so that we can perform better than one another, we can perform better as a team. From there, I would say that this tournament was a very good preparation for all our players. I would like to thank BCB for giving us such a platform," Mahmudullah said.
Mahmudullah also said the bio-bubble security was a good step for them as it kept them away from Covid-19 concern.
"The bio-bubble that was , of course, a good decision because we were going through a difficult time, so we had to maintain it. And I think that's the concern of the BCB and the way they have kept us under control, it is good. The players also have a responsibility and they follow it. From that I will say that it is a very good aspect. A different experience is but since it is a demand of time and we have to be within that restriction so we have to accept it."   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern begin Champions League title defence in style
Lukaku rescues Inter draw against 'Gladbach
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
Rejuvenation of Rubel and Taskin pleases Domingo
Criticism on batsmen absolutely unfair, says Domingo
Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance
Mushfiqur's injury not serious one
No bowling this maiden over: Bangladesh star hits critics for six


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft