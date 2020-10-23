

Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance

"The young players have come up with really good performances. I saw a young player Mahmudul Hasan Joy in my team and he did really well," Mahmudullah said here on Thursday.

"There are many other young players of other teams who have done well, with Afif performing pretty well and a number of under-19 players taking advantage of the opportunities. And I think it was a very good development for them as well as for all of us. Because we came back to the field after a long time and played a very good tournament. So overall it was a very good experience."

Towhid Ridoy, a member of the World Champion Under-19 team, playing for Nazmul XI first hogged the limelight with his match winning half-century against Mahmudullah XI. Later the likes of Afif Hossain showed his talent as well young pacer Shoriful Islam, batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy came up with tremendous performance.

"Although it is a preparatory tournament, I think we played very seriously and we played with very competitiveness. The competition was in everyone so that we can perform better than one another, we can perform better as a team. From there, I would say that this tournament was a very good preparation for all our players. I would like to thank BCB for giving us such a platform," Mahmudullah said.

Mahmudullah also said the bio-bubble security was a good step for them as it kept them away from Covid-19 concern.

"The bio-bubble that was , of course, a good decision because we were going through a difficult time, so we had to maintain it. And I think that's the concern of the BCB and the way they have kept us under control, it is good. The players also have a responsibility and they follow it. From that I will say that it is a very good aspect. A different experience is but since it is a demand of time and we have to be within that restriction so we have to accept it." -BSS















