Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:12 AM
Mushfiqur's injury not serious one

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Mushfiqur Rahim, who injured his right shoulder during the game against Tamim XI on Wednesday looks fine at the moment.
Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur hurt his shoulder while trying to hold on to a catch behind the wicket, is now in good health and he had a long swim session on Thursday at the team hotel, said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.
Three physios of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Julian Callefato, Bayezidul Islam Khan and Shaon have examined his injuries today. They didn't feel that Mushfiqur needs to have a shoulder scan.
"The physios have sent me a detailed report," Dr. Chowdhury said, referring to the physios.
"Mushfiqur is fine now. He also did some swimming today. There was no major fracture or damage so there was no need to scan. However, he will be checked up again this evening. Our foreign physios will see him and make a decision."   -BSS


