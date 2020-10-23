Expecting Tamim to be very good leader: Head Coach





Domingo said Tamim needs more time to adapt with the responsibility as he hasn't known most of the players, which were given to him on the eve of the tournament.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed the three-team with HP and Under-19 players alongside the national players.

"I have had some good discussions with Tamim about his captaincy and his style of leadership that he wants to adopt going forward," Domingo said.

"We still need to work out a few things. Obviously tough to judge when you are playing only three games. He is using some bowlers he doesn't know that well, and playing with some batters with whom he hadn't played before," he added.

What pleased Domingo was Tamim's understanding of the game and from what he has seen that the players also respect him. All those things made Domingo believe that Tamim will be a good captain in future.

"He is an experienced player. He has a good understanding of the game. Players will respect him a great deal. I am expecting him to be a very good leader for the team in the next few months," he remarked. -BSS















