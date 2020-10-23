Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Expecting Tamim to be very good leader: Head Coach

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Even though Tamim Iqbal fails to show his credential in the BCB President's Cup as a captain, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo believes one should not judge his captaincy with just three matches.
Domingo said Tamim needs more time to adapt with the responsibility as he hasn't known most of the players, which were given to him on the eve of the tournament.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed the three-team with HP and Under-19 players alongside the national players.
"I have had some good discussions with Tamim about his captaincy and his style of leadership that he wants to adopt going forward," Domingo said.
"We still need to work out a few things. Obviously tough to judge when you are playing only three games. He is using some bowlers he doesn't know that well, and playing with some batters with whom he hadn't played before," he added.
What pleased Domingo was Tamim's understanding of the game and from what he has seen that the players also respect him. All those things made Domingo believe that Tamim will be a good captain in future.
"He is an experienced player. He has a good understanding of the game. Players will respect him a great deal. I am expecting him to be a very good leader for the team in the next few months," he remarked.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern begin Champions League title defence in style
Lukaku rescues Inter draw against 'Gladbach
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
Rejuvenation of Rubel and Taskin pleases Domingo
Criticism on batsmen absolutely unfair, says Domingo
Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance
Mushfiqur's injury not serious one
No bowling this maiden over: Bangladesh star hits critics for six


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft