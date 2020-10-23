Final rescheduled to Sunday due to inclement weather





The decision has been taken in light of the unplayable weather forecast over the next two days, says BCB's official press release. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "This has been a very well received tournament so far and we want to end it in a befitting manner. The weather prediction is not favourable in the next couple of days and therefore the final has been rescheduled to give every opportunity of holding a full game."

The final will start at 1:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday with Monday being the reserve day. Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI engage in the title race.

NI-XI reached the final remained table topper winning three out of four engagements while MU-XI won two among the four group round clashes. Tamim XI was the 3rd side of the event, emitted from the race winning one against three defeats.









Nazmul XI beat Mahmudullah XI twice and won once and conceded as many as defeat against Tamim XI. MU-XI in the contrary reached final winning both the clashes against TI-XI. Tamims however, had a consolidating victory against Najmuls before going out of the race.

The tournament has no official recognition but still it brings festive look at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. Players took the event as seriously as if a BPL franchise league. It's actually a proxy tournament of Tigers' tour to Sri Lanka which had been postponed thrice amidst Covid-19 threat. According to the latest consentient Tigers were due in Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play three-match World Test Championship series against hosts. But quarantine spat compelled further delay of the event. BCB however, hit upon a plan to go with domestic activities during the gap created after the postponement. BCB President's Cup is the 1st phase of that plan. A corporate T20 league is in the queue.



BCB President's CupThe final of the three-team intra-squad 50-over tournament was scheduled to take place today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, which has been shifted to October 25. BCB confirmed the revised fixture of the final officially on Wednesday.The decision has been taken in light of the unplayable weather forecast over the next two days, says BCB's official press release. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "This has been a very well received tournament so far and we want to end it in a befitting manner. The weather prediction is not favourable in the next couple of days and therefore the final has been rescheduled to give every opportunity of holding a full game."The final will start at 1:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday with Monday being the reserve day. Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI engage in the title race.NI-XI reached the final remained table topper winning three out of four engagements while MU-XI won two among the four group round clashes. Tamim XI was the 3rd side of the event, emitted from the race winning one against three defeats.Nazmul XI beat Mahmudullah XI twice and won once and conceded as many as defeat against Tamim XI. MU-XI in the contrary reached final winning both the clashes against TI-XI. Tamims however, had a consolidating victory against Najmuls before going out of the race.The tournament has no official recognition but still it brings festive look at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. Players took the event as seriously as if a BPL franchise league. It's actually a proxy tournament of Tigers' tour to Sri Lanka which had been postponed thrice amidst Covid-19 threat. According to the latest consentient Tigers were due in Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play three-match World Test Championship series against hosts. But quarantine spat compelled further delay of the event. BCB however, hit upon a plan to go with domestic activities during the gap created after the postponement. BCB President's Cup is the 1st phase of that plan. A corporate T20 league is in the queue.