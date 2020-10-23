Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Domingo urges not to expect any miracle from Shakib

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Domingo urges not to expect any miracle from Shakib

Domingo urges not to expect any miracle from Shakib

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has urged all to be patient with Shakib Al Hasan and not to expect a miracle from the ace all-rounder once he returns to cricket.
Shakib's ban that he is serving now due to his failure to report corrupt approaches of the bookies, will be lifted on October 29. From that day he is eligible to play cricket.
Like it was seen in the past that Shakib always made a return to ground with a bang, the fans have been expecting him to do such a thing again.
But according to Domingo, the scenario is different now as Shakib needs to adapt with cricket first after a gap of one year.
"Shakib is like a lot of other players, they need to get used to playing some cricket. So if you are expecting him to come straight away, and perform massive miracles, you have to be patient with him," Domingo said on Thursday during a virtual press conference with the media.
"He hasn't played cricket for a year now. He is keen to play. He is the best all-rounder in the world. But he will also need to find his way. There's a big difference between facing throwdowns and bowling machines, and facing a 140kph bowler in pressure situations."
Domingo informed Shakib has been working really hard to get the things smoother one once he returns to cricket.
"I spoke to him yesterday. He is working hard on his fitness. He is out of the country at the moment. He will also need some time to find his feet, and get his confidence back. We know he is a quality player, so I expect him to have a fantastic 2021 season for Bangladesh," he concluded.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern begin Champions League title defence in style
Lukaku rescues Inter draw against 'Gladbach
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
Rejuvenation of Rubel and Taskin pleases Domingo
Criticism on batsmen absolutely unfair, says Domingo
Mahmudullah pleased with youngsters' performance
Mushfiqur's injury not serious one
No bowling this maiden over: Bangladesh star hits critics for six


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft