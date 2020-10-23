Video
Journo Gazi sent to jail on sedition charge

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

Ruhul Amin Gazi, Chief Reporter of the Daily Sangram, a mouthpiece of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a sedition case filed for his terming the war criminal martyr in the daily.
Ruhul Gazi is also the president of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).




Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.
Advocate Abdur Razzak stood for him in the court. Hatirjheel police produced him before the court with a prayer to put him in jail in the case. Earlier, Ruhul Amin Gazi was arrested from the Daily Sangram office on Wednesday.
On September 22, the same court issued a warrant for his arrest after Abdur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station and also Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against him and the daily's editor Abul Asad on September 7.
Freedom Fighter Commander Mohammad Afzal filed the case against the duo on December 13 last year under the Digital Security Act.



