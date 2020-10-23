Journo Gazi sent to jail on sedition charge





Ruhul Gazi is also the president of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).









Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Advocate Abdur Razzak stood for him in the court. Hatirjheel police produced him before the court with a prayer to put him in jail in the case. Earlier, Ruhul Amin Gazi was arrested from the Daily Sangram office on Wednesday.

On September 22, the same court issued a warrant for his arrest after Abdur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station and also Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against him and the daily's editor Abul Asad on September 7.

