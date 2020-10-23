Video
Oxford vaccine trial continues amid death report

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The University of Oxford says the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil will continue following reports of a participant's death, reports AP.
The university said it can't comment on specific incidents but an independent review found no reason to be concerned about the safety of the Brazilian trial.
It says an "independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulator, have recommended that the trial should continue."
The Oxford vaccine is being developed in conjunction with the international pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Trials are underway in the United States and the U.K., as well as Brazil, to determine whether the potential vaccine is safe and effective in humans.
HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia: Slovenia's confirmed coronavirus cases have soared to another daily record of 1,663, and the country has reported the deaths of five more people with COVID-19. Neighboring Croatia also set a new daily record on Thursday with 1,563 new cases and 13 deaths, most of them in the capital, Zagreb.
Authorities in both countries have warned that if the infection rates continue to climb at their current pace, hospitals could run out of unoccupied beds.
Several general hospitals in Croatia have already been turned into facilities treating only COVID-19 patients and are preparing tents to accommodate more people.
Confirmed infections now constitute over 25% of all virus tests in Slovenia, well above the 5% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.




Health officials have called on the Slovenian government to introduce stricter measures to combat the virus spread, including a complete lockdown of the small Alpine state of 2 million people. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates has broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases with 1,578 confirmed.   -AP


