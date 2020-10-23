Noakhali woman killed by kins





Slain woman Noor Jahan Begum (42) was the wife of late Abdul Barek, a resident of Jahajmara village under Char Jabbar Union in the upazila.

On October 7, police recovered the two parts of the woman's body from a paddy field behind Provita Feed at the village at about 5:00pm on Wednesday, said Char Jabbar Police Station Officer in-Charge Shahed Uddin.

The rest three parts of the body were also recovered. The next day, the deceased's son Humayun Kabir Huma lodged a case with the police station accusing several unnamed persons, he added.

Humayun Kabir Huma and seven others were involved in the brutal murder, said Md Anwar Hossain, Deputy Inspector General of Chittagong range police, at a press briefing held at the of office of Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP).

Police arrested five of the seven perpetrators. Two of the arrested persons - Nirob and Nur Islam - gave confessional statement before a Noakhali court under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Acting on their confessions, police later recovered a knife (Boti), a machete, a spade, a pillow used in the killing and a sari worn by the deceased

According to the statement, Noor Jahan's son Belal from previous marriage took Tk 4 lakh loan on interest for doing business under her mother's guarantee. But, he had died before he could pay the borrowed money.

After his death, the lenders put pressure on Noor Jahan and his son Humayun to repay the loan.

Humayun requested his mother to repay the loan by selling her and late Belal's portions of land. But, rejecting the request, she instead asked him to sell his part and repay the debt.

Both mother and son often used to lock in altercation over the matter.

Meanwhile, Noor Jahan owed Tk 62,500 to her brother Dulal Majhi and she repeatedly insisted him giving back her money that made Dulal's son Kalam and his son-in-law Sumon angry.















