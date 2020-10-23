Nepalese company to buy 2m shots of Globe Biotech’s C-19 vaccine





Dr Asif Mahmud, in-charge of research and development at Globe Biotech, confirmed the issue to the Daily Observer.

The Nepalese company has informed of their demand through a "letter of intent" to Globe Biotech Ltd on Wednesday, they said. Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar Mishra has visited Globe Biotech Ltd laboratory in Dhaka on Thursday.

"Anmol Healthcare Ltd sent the letter of intent to us via email and we have already replied them that we will supply our vaccines once it will pass the trials," Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, manager (quality and regulatory operations) of Globe Biotech Ltd said.

The Nepalese ambassador also spoke to journalists following his visit and the ambassador said his country will buy BANCOVID "for sure" if the vaccine passes clinical trials.

"We anticipate that this vaccine will be cheaper [for Nepal]. Another reason is the virus strain in South Asia which causing infection are the same-in Bangladesh and Nepal---so this vaccine will be more effective [for Nepal]," Dr Banshidhar Mishra said adding that his government is also exploring other sources of vaccine.

While addressing, Harunur Rashid, Chairman of Globe Biotech said that his company have received requests from different foreign governments and companies. "Orders of some 20 million doses of the vaccine are in the pipeline," Harunur Rashid said. Globe's vaccine was listed on the World Health Organisation (WHO) draft landscape of Covid-19 candidate vaccines on October 15. Meanwhile, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) is going to hold a human trial of BANCOVID soon.

On 2 July, Globe Biotech announced they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine as they had completed preliminary animal trials successfully.

On October 5, they said they had received "very promising" results from the pre-clinical trials on rabbits and mice.

The company said BANCOVID would hit the market in late December or early January next year if the government was fully supportive.















