SC upholds Nixon Chy’s bail





Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed 'no' order after hearing a stay petition filed by the government seeking stay on the HC bail order.

Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder and Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza argued for Nixom Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam represented the state.

As a result, the bail of eight weeks given by the HC will remain effective, said lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza.

Earlier on October 22, the HC granted an eight-week anticipatory bail to Nixon Chowdhury in the case.

The court granted him bail on conditions that he will not misuse the privilege of his bail.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted the bail when Nixon Chowdhury MP appeared before the court.

On Tuesday, Nixon Chowdhury MP appeared before the court around 10am and told the reporters that i will handle the case filed against me in legal way and the audio record which was published in the media is 'super edited'.

There should be an investigation into how the video and audio were published as it is an offence under the law, he said.

Nixon's lawyer filed a petition on Sunday before the court seeking his bail. Later, the court fixed October 20 for hearing.









On October 16, Nawabul Islam, Returning Officer of Charbhadrasan by-election, filed a case against Nixon Chowdhury for violating the election code of conduct.





