Meet on agri production, stock held at Ganobhaban

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

A meeting on agriculture production and stock was held at the Ganobhaban on Thursday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The meeting reviewed the country's food production during the flood situation, particularly in the coming Aman season.
It also discussed implementation of 21 incentive packages declared by the government to face the losses due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister gave necessary directives to the concerned officials at the meeting.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Food Minister Shadhon Chandra Majumder, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, PMO Secretary, Secretaries of Finance Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Ministry as well as the Bangladesh Bank Governor attended the meeting.   -UNB


