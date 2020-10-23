Babar, Ariful indicted for attempted murder of Suranjit





On the day, the tribunal also framed charges in two other cases filed over a grenade attack on a rally of Suranjit Sengupta and the murder of former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria, under the Explosive Substances Act.

Former state minister Babar, Sylhet Mayor Ariful and former Habiganj Municipal mayor Golam Kibria Gaus were indicted in the two cases involving Suranjit Sengupta.

Babar and Ariful were also indicted in Kibria murder case. Sorwar Hossain Abdal, public prosecutor at the Sylhet speedy trial tribunal court, said trials of the three cases started Thursday through filing the charge sheets. Earlier on the day, Babar along with other Kibria murder case accused who have been detained in jail were taken to the Sylhet court amid strict security. Mayor Ariful and GK Gaus, who are on bail, were also among the 11 accused who appeared before the court on the day.

On 21 June 2004, a political rally attended by Suranjit Sungupta in Dirai Bazar came under a grenade attack. The attack left one Jubo League leader dead and 29 others injured. Sub-Inspector Helal Uddin later filed a case with Dirai police station in connection with the attack.

On 27 January 2005, former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria and his nephew among five others were killed after they came under a grenade attack while returning from a Awami League rally at Badyer Bazar in Habiganj Sadar upazila. Some 70 people sustained injury in the attack. -Agencies















