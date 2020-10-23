Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Babar, Ariful indicted for attempted murder of Suranjit

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A speedy trial tribunal in Sylhet on Thursday framed charges against former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, and Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque and eight others in a case filed over an attempted murder of former railways minister Suranjit Sengupta.
 On the day, the tribunal also framed charges in two other cases filed over a grenade attack on a rally of Suranjit Sengupta and the murder of former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria, under the Explosive Substances Act.
Former state minister Babar, Sylhet Mayor Ariful and former Habiganj Municipal mayor Golam Kibria Gaus were indicted in the two cases involving Suranjit Sengupta.
Babar and Ariful were also indicted in Kibria murder case. Sorwar Hossain Abdal, public prosecutor at the Sylhet speedy trial tribunal court, said trials of the three cases started Thursday through filing the charge sheets. Earlier on the day, Babar along with other Kibria murder case accused who have been detained in jail were taken to the Sylhet court amid strict security. Mayor Ariful and GK Gaus, who are on bail, were also among the 11 accused who appeared before the court on the day.
On 21 June 2004, a political rally attended by Suranjit Sungupta in Dirai Bazar came under a grenade attack. The attack left one Jubo League leader dead and 29 others injured. Sub-Inspector Helal Uddin later filed a case with Dirai police station in connection with the attack.
On 27 January 2005, former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria and his nephew among five others were killed after they came under a grenade attack while returning from a Awami League rally at Badyer Bazar in Habiganj Sadar upazila. Some 70 people sustained injury in the attack.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Gazi sent to jail on sedition charge
Oxford vaccine trial continues amid death report
HC stays probe against 83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees
Noakhali woman killed by kins
Nepalese company to buy 2m shots of Globe Biotech’s C-19 vaccine
SC upholds Nixon Chy’s bail
Meet on agri production, stock held at Ganobhaban
Babar, Ariful indicted for attempted murder of Suranjit


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft