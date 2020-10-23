Video
Emirates singns interline agreement with Airlink

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Emirates and Airlink- a privately-owned regional airline serving a comprehensive network of smaller destinations throughout Southern Africa have announced an interline agreement.
The agreement will provide Emirates' customers enhanced connectivity via its gateways Johannesburg and Cape Town to more than 25 domestic destinations in South Africa and more than 20 regional destinations in Southern Africa.
The unique connections enabled by this new partnership provide customers onward travel options not offered by other airlines, according to a press release issued from Emirates' Dubai headquarters.
Emirates and Airlink will offer the ease of single-ticket travel and one-stop baggage check-in for customers transferring from Johannesburg and Cape Town to domestic points including Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit and Port Elizabeth, as well as points across Southern Africa like Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Maun, Victoria Falls, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and Livingstone amongst many others.
Customers can book their travel with both airlines on emirates.com, through online travel agencies as well as with local travel agents.
Emirates resumed its operations into Johannesburg and Cape Town on 1 October, and Durban on 8 October. The airline operates 9 flights a week and connects nearly 100 destinations worldwide via Dubai.


