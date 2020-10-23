Stocks slide amid cautious trade





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE settled at 4914.03 points on Thursday, the last working day of the week, with a slight loss of 2.81 points or 0.05 percent.

Besides two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES declined by 2.63 points and 2.57 points to settle at 1692.43 points and 1114.17 points respectively.

However, the turnover on the prime bourse DSE stood at Tk 10.29 billion from Tk 8.55 billion in the previous session.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 202,300 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 346.19 million securities.

Losers took lead over gainers as out of 352 issues traded, 106 securities gained price while 192 declined and 54 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of DSE decreased to Taka 3,965 billion from Taka 3,980 billion of the previous session.

Major sectors witnessed correction today. Among the major sectors - engineering (-3.0%), fuel & power (-0.6%) and food (-0.6%) sectors witnessed price correction while life insurance (6.7%), general insurance (3.4%) and mutual fund (1.7%) sectors achieved price appreciation, according to a market analyst, International Leasing Securities Limited (ILSL).

It said the investors' activity was mostly centered on general insurance (46.9%), pharma (7.2%) and life insurance (6.9%) sectors while Global Insurance (3.6%), Republic Insurance (3.3%) and PTL (3.0%) led the scrip wise turnover board.

Global Insurance topped the turnover chart followed by Republic Insurance, Paramount Textile, Sandhani Life Insurance, Purabi General Insurance, Continental Insurance, Beximco Pharma, Rupali Insurance, Pioneer Insurance and Eastland Insurance.

The top 10 gainers were Global Insurance, Delta Life Insurance, Provati Insurance, United Insurance, Takkaful Insurance, Prime Insurance, Prime Islami Life Insurance, Mercantile Insurance, Sandhani Life Insurance and Meghna Life Insurance.

The top ten losers were Jute Spinners, Savar Refractories, Northern Jute, Information Services Network, ADN Telecom, United Air, Fine Foods, Golden Sons, Al-haj Textile and Agni System.

At CSE the selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI decreased by 3.07 points and 4.58 points to stand at 8432.95 points and 14029.68 points respectively.

A total of 11,552,535 share and mutual funds of 263 companies were traded, of which 94 issues advanced while 133 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged.















