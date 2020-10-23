

NCC Bank elects new Chairman, Vice-Chairman

Chairman S. M. Abu Mohsin is the Chairman of Alliance Deep Sea Fishing Ltd., JM Shipping Lines, Food and Accommodation Co. Ltd. and Managing Director of Brothers Oxygen Ltd. Mohsin was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd.









Md. Abul Bashar is associated with the organisations namely Prime Textile Spinning Mills Ltd., Prime Composite Mills Ltd., Prime Information Technology Ltd., Unique Steel Industries Ltd., Prime Steel Re-rolling Mills Ltd., Doleshwar Iron and Eng. Works Ltd., Prime Ship Breakers Ltd. etc.





The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd has recently elected S. M. Abu Mohsin as Chairman and Md. Abul Bashar as Vice Chairman of the Bank, says a press release.Chairman S. M. Abu Mohsin is the Chairman of Alliance Deep Sea Fishing Ltd., JM Shipping Lines, Food and Accommodation Co. Ltd. and Managing Director of Brothers Oxygen Ltd. Mohsin was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd.Md. Abul Bashar is associated with the organisations namely Prime Textile Spinning Mills Ltd., Prime Composite Mills Ltd., Prime Information Technology Ltd., Unique Steel Industries Ltd., Prime Steel Re-rolling Mills Ltd., Doleshwar Iron and Eng. Works Ltd., Prime Ship Breakers Ltd. etc.