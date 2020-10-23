Video
BRAC holds webinar on int’l day for poverty eradication

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BRAC holds webinar on int’l day for poverty eradication

BRAC holds webinar on int’l day for poverty eradication

BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organization, held a webinar on 'Breaking the barriers of poverty: New priorities in poverty reduction in the backdrop of COVID-19' in observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
Held on Wednesday the main objective of the webinar was to focus on the initiatives taken by the government and development partners to attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) -1 to eradicate poverty from the country by 2030.
The webinar was attended by Judith Herbertson, Development Director, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Bangladesh; Mercy Miyang Tembon, Country Director, The World Bank, Bangladesh and Bhutan; Syed M Hashemi, Former Senior Advisor, The World Bank, and Shameran Abed, Senior Director, Microfinance and Ultra-Poor Graduation, BRAC and BRAC International.
It was chaired by Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Former Adviser to the caretaker Government of Bangladesh, Chairperson, BRAC. BRAC's fight against poverty and COVID-19 response in the field level was also discussed in this webinar. 
Mercy Miyang Tembon in her discussion, said: 'Bangladesh has a very good policy, what is required is effective implementation on the ground and utilization of resources, more opportunity has to be created in the economy, and vulnerable people can use social safety nets to build their resilience against disasters.'
Judith Herbertson, while complementing Bangladeshi peoples' resilience, mentioned that more focus needs to be on the right targeting social safety net programmes. She emphasized innovation and the government's various development planning during COVID-19 pandemics.
Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, in his deliberation mentioned that we need to bring in social justice and tolerance as an aspect of poverty reduction. We have to look beyond good policies and understand policy understanding gaps and our limitations.
Since 1972, BRAC has been at the forefront of poverty reduction activities in Bangladesh. Now it is an international development organization, in terms of number of employees as of September 2016.
Established by Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed in 1972 after the independence of Bangladesh, BRAC is present in all 64 districts of Bangladesh as well as 11 other countries in Asia, Africa, and the Americas.


