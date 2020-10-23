Video
Huawei Asia Pacific ICT Competition ends

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The 2019-2020 Huawei Asia Pacific ICT Competition, under the theme of 'Connection, Glory, Future,' successfully concluded Wednesday.
Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) from Indonesia won champions of both the Network and Cloud tracks in this regional finals and will represent the Asia Pacific region in the global finals.
This year, the Huawei ICT Competition in the Asia Pacific attracted 4051 participants from 65 ICT Academies of six countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, India, and Thailand, to compete in two technological tracks of Network and Cloud.
"We strive to develop a healthy ICT Talent Ecosystem where we shall work with our Partners, our Customers and the society, all together to produce ICT engineering talents - quality people with ICT skill, with engineering capability for now, and for the future," said Tony Cao, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group.
Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) from Indonesia won Champions of both the Network and Cloud tracks in this regional finals. Universiti Malaya (UM), the former Network champion, won the first runner-up spot, while Nanyang Polytechnics (NYP) was the second runner-up. All winners will proceed to the Global Finals, which will be held in Shenzhen, China, in November.
"The competition is very helpful for the students. It motivates students to study harder and understand a lot of key technologies such as cloud computing, storage, AI, and services that run on top of it," said Abdul Latif, coach of the Cloud winning team from the Institut Teknologi Bandung.
The Huawei ICT competition aims to develop a platform for government organizations, higher education institutions, training partners, enterprises, and students to support ICT education. The competition not only recognizes and rewards student achievements in technology but also provides guidance for future career development.
The Huawei ICT Competition - as one of the initiatives from the Huawei ICT Academy program, operates across the Asia Pacific region with more than 160 ICT Academies.
The tech company aims to develop at least 200,000 ICT professionals, over the next five years in the Asia Pacific region through Huawei ICT Academy and various programmes.


