Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia stocks slip with US stimulus unlikely before election

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

HONG KONG, Oct 22: Asian markets retreated Thursday as the chances of a pre-election stimulus package from Washington dimmed, with Democrats and Republicans struggling to bridge their differences.
With the presidential vote less than two weeks away, investors are stepping back from putting any new bets on a deal despite recent optimism and Donald Trump's call for the two sides to hammer out a massive rescue package.
The deadlock comes as the need for help for struggling Americans is laid bare by a surge in new cases across the US that observers fear could hammer the world's top economy.
The White House has said it will agree to a $1.9 trillion bill but that is $300 billion short of what Democrats have put forward, and even more than many congressional Republicans are willing to swallow.
Still, the two sides continue to talk.
"I don't think our chances get better after the election. I do think the next 24 to 48 hours will tell us a whole lot," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke again late Wednesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the session "brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation", Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.
But analysts do not expect anything to happen any time soon.
"We don't see a stimulus package passed before the election," Wells Fargo Securities LLC strategist Anna Han told Bloomberg TV.
"We still think the recovery will proceed and in three to six months you're going to see that sequentially improving narrative and that's going to help earnings growth going forward."
Wall Street's three main indexes ended lower and Asia followed.
Tokyo dropped 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong and Sydney each fell 0.7 per cent, while Shanghai shed more than one per cent.
Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington were also well in the red.
But while expectations of a deal are evaporating, traders remain broadly upbeat in the medium term as polls suggest Joe Biden and the Democrats could sweep the White House and both houses of Congress on November 3, which many feel could lead to an even bigger stimulus.
"The ebb and flow of the stimulus debate around a near-term package appears to matter less to investors as what is essential for market concerns is what different election outcomes mean for stimulus prospects in 2021," said Axi economist Stephen Innes.




The pound held up against the dollar after rallying Wednesday on news that Britain and the European Union will resume post-Brexit trade talks following a week of brinkmanship.
London had been refusing since Friday to restart negotiations after EU leaders said the previous day that it must compromise on outstanding issues including fishing rights.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian economy set for near double-digit contraction: Poll
British Airways parent flies into 1.3 billion euro loss
Emirates singns interline agreement with Airlink
India expands int'l flights to BD under air bubble pact
Stocks slide amid cautious trade
Sterling holds near new highs as Brexit talks restart
NCC Bank elects new Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft