US crude exports likely to be muted thru 2020 on output slide





US oil demand is down about 13per cent from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Exports have become critical revenue sources for many oil companies, and the United States had regularly been exporting more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil. But US output is not expected to recover to its 2019 peak of nearly 13 million bpd, which could hamstring exports.

Weekly data shows exports this month declined to roughly 2.1 million bpd, the lowest in more than a year, before ticking up last week, according to US Energy Department figures. Analysts attribute the decline to the slowed production and a narrower discount for US oil to international benchmark Brent.

"Export levels correlate strongly with production," said Martijn Rats, Morgan Stanley's global oil strategist.

"We could see a small decline in exports as production moderates and demand firms up domestically a tad, but on the whole we'll probably see a flattish profile."

The discount for benchmark US crude futures to international Brent futures WTCLc1-LCOc1 is under $3, where it has stayed since May. Exports tend to increase significantly when the discount exceeds $10 a barrel and ease when it falls below $6, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Generally, when demand falls, prices adjust. But US output has been hampered by declining shale output and several hurricanes that have interrupted offshore production. Overall US weekly output is currently roughly 9.9 million bpd, down from a peak of 13.1 million bpd reached earlier this year.

US crude oil production is expected to fall by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to 11.45 million bpd and to 11.09 million bpd next year, according to the EIA. The pullback in supply - compared with several years of sharp growth in output - makes it less likely that US prices will fall.

US crude arrivals to Europe are expected to sink to 16.2 million barrels in October, versus a record 32.6 million barrels of US crude that reached Europe in September, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"A strong amount of crude was fixed out the US to Europe recently which has kept the US Gulf Coast grades for November supported in terms of differentials, but the export arb is firmly shut to Europe now that the Dec WTI/Brent is -1.50," said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at broker United ICAP.









Asian countries, including China and South Korea, are among the largest buyers of US crude. China was the only major crude consumer with increased oil demand in the April-September period from the year before and ramped up purchases from the United States. -Reuters





