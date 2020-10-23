Nagad among worldâ€™s top fintech startups

Video
Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Inclusive Fintech 50, a well-reputed group of global organizations driving innovation and investment in financial services for low-income populations, has named Bangladesh Postal Department's digital financial service Nagad as its top cohort of fintech startups for 2020.
The announcement came on Tuesday in Washington. Nagad, the fastest growing mobile financial service in Bangladesh, was selected in the payments category a pool of 403 applications operating in 111 countries.
Inclusive Fintech 50 was founded by MetLife Foundation and Visa, with the support from Accion and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and additional funding from BlackRock and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief.
This was the second edition of the initiative, which selected the top 50 fintech potential companies from around the globe, according to a press release.
 "We are delighted that global organization like Inclusive Fintech 50 has put Nagad on their top global list…Inclusive Fintech 50's recognition also testifies our technological innovation in payments and transactions," the press release quoted Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk as saying on this recognition.
An independent panel of 35 experts from venture capital, technology, and financial services firms identified the most promising startups providing credit, insurance, savings, and other critical products to low-income households and businesses that are particularly vulnerable to financial shocks like the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Along with Nagad 10 South Asia companies, 10 companies from East Asia and the Pacific, 5 from Europe & Central Asia, 8 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 6 from North America, and 12 companies from Sub-Saharan Africa were also named in the list.
During the selection process, the top 50 fintech companies were chosen based on four criteria: inclusiveness, innovation, scale potential, and        traction.
Terming these companies as 50 high-potential, Inclusive Fintech 50 said these early-staged and innovative fintech startups are driving financial inclusion and resilience for 3 billion financially underserved people worldwide.


