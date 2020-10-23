Booking opens for virtual Indo-Pacific Business Forum





The event is co-hosted with Vietnam, the current Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chair.

Registration for the virtual event is free and is currently open to interested members of the public and the interested members of the media can register there online.

This year's IPBF builds on the success of the 2019 Indo-Pacific Business Forum, held in-person in Bangkok one year ago.

Senior US and international government officials, global industry executives, and other partners from the United States and the Indo-Pacific business community will gather virtually on the evenings of October 27 and 28 in the United States (the mornings of October 28 and 29 in the Indo-Pacific region) for the 2020 IPBF.

It will promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, the media note said.

The themes for this year's Forum are energy and infrastructure, the digital economy, market connectivity, health and economic recovery from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and US-Indo-Pacific partnerships and commercial opportunities.

Last year's event featured more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries and showcased high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth, and high-standard infrastructure development, such as the Blue Dot Network, Asia Enhancing Development, and Growth through Energy (EDGE), and the Infrastructure Transaction and Assistance Network (ITAN), for greater prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, as per the statement.















