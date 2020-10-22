GP honoured for highest online Visa transactions in BD





The achievement recognizes GP's effort in innovation, digitalization, and also digitally savvy GP customers' who add value through Grameenphone's digital assets like MyGP, GP Web, GPAY, Online Shop, and Skitto, especially during the C19 pandemic.

Visa values its partners through various initiatives every year to enhance collaborative initiatives.

This year, it held the 'Visa Leadership Conclave: Digitizing Bangladesh' virtually on October 15 with senior representatives from Visa and various banks, fintech, and MFS present.

Through this event, awards in multiple categories have been handed over to the country's leading brands for their excellent performance and partnership. With their broad coverage and accessibility, GP has served customers across the nation with integrated online services where transactions are secure and safe with Visa.

The 'Visa Excellence Award' signifies GP's customer-focused operational designs inspired by their endeavor to explore the endless possibilities on the connectivity horizon.

GP Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam said: " We dedicate this award to our customers with motivation to only unfold possibilities for a better tomorrow."

Visa has recognized its partners, affiliates, and merchants for their brilliance, integrity, and compatibility with these awards. Grameenphone has been one of the top names, alongside leading banks and fintech, that displayed an array of exciting possibilities and superior digital services for their customers.



























