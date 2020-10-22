Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP honoured for highest online Visa transactions in BD

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) as a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has been recognized for 'Excellence in E-commerce Merchant Acceptance' at the Visa Excellence Awards 2019-2020, for the highest number of online Visa transactions in the country.
The achievement recognizes GP's effort in innovation, digitalization, and also digitally savvy GP customers' who add value through Grameenphone's digital assets like MyGP, GP Web, GPAY, Online Shop, and Skitto, especially during the C19 pandemic.  
Visa values its partners through various initiatives every year to enhance collaborative initiatives.
This year, it held the 'Visa Leadership Conclave: Digitizing Bangladesh' virtually on October 15 with senior representatives from Visa and various banks, fintech, and MFS present.
Through this event, awards in multiple categories have been handed over to the country's leading brands for their excellent performance and partnership. With their broad coverage and accessibility, GP has served customers across the nation with integrated online services where transactions are secure and safe with Visa.
The 'Visa Excellence Award' signifies GP's customer-focused operational designs inspired by their endeavor to explore the endless possibilities on the connectivity horizon.
GP Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam  said: " We dedicate this award to our customers with motivation to only unfold possibilities for a better tomorrow."
Visa has recognized its partners, affiliates, and merchants for their brilliance, integrity, and compatibility with these awards. Grameenphone has been one of the top names, alongside leading banks and fintech, that displayed an array of exciting possibilities and superior digital services for their customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960
GP honoured for highest online Visa transactions in BD
BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020
IBM revenue slips for third straight quarter
China aluminum output hits daily record in Sept
‘ADR can help resolve disputes in construction sectors’
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from Covid-19 impacts
As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft