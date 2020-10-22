Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020

BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020

Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited (BD Finance), one of the leading NBFIs in Bangladesh has organized an event named "Scaling Up Bootcamp-2020" at Sarah Resort, Gazipur on Thursday.
The main objective of this event is to set the roadmap for creating BD Finance as one of the most respected financial institutions among all other NBFIs of the country so that it can be considered as a case study for othersin future.
BD Finance Vice Chairman Iqbal U. Ahmed inaugurated the session virtually and BD Finance Chairman Manwar Hossain, delivered his closing remarks.
The whole session was conducted by the key speaker, BD Finance Managing Director and CEO  Md. Kyser Hamid. During the session a comprehensive business strategy and a five-year roadmap plan have been discussed rigorously.
The high officials, branch managers and head of all departments along with other related officials of BD Finance attended this event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960
GP honoured for highest online Visa transactions in BD
BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020
IBM revenue slips for third straight quarter
China aluminum output hits daily record in Sept
‘ADR can help resolve disputes in construction sectors’
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from Covid-19 impacts
As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy


Latest News
Pope Francis indicates support for same-sex civil unions
Thai PM given 3 days to quit power
Jubo Odhikar Parishad leader Tarek 'picked up by law enforcers'
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour
Prisoner 'beaten to death' in Madaripur jail, family claims
Journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi arrested
All BJMC workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister
DSE MD Kazi Sanaul Huque resigns
Most Read News
Working with the people of Gambia
Secondary students' annual exams cancelled; Promotion thru' assignments
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in gunfight with BGB
Arrest PK Haldar soon after return home: HC to IGP
24 more virus deaths reported in country
Raihanul confesses four murders as brother, sister-in-law rebuke him
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Cox's Bazar landslide kills two
AL activist slaughtered in Bogura
Asia-Pacific garment industry suffers from coronavirus fallout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft