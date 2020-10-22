

BD Finance holds Scaling up Bootcamp-2020

The main objective of this event is to set the roadmap for creating BD Finance as one of the most respected financial institutions among all other NBFIs of the country so that it can be considered as a case study for othersin future.

BD Finance Vice Chairman Iqbal U. Ahmed inaugurated the session virtually and BD Finance Chairman Manwar Hossain, delivered his closing remarks.

The whole session was conducted by the key speaker, BD Finance Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid. During the session a comprehensive business strategy and a five-year roadmap plan have been discussed rigorously.

The high officials, branch managers and head of all departments along with other related officials of BD Finance attended this event.































