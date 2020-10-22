IBM revenue slips for third straight quarter





The US technology veteran said it took in $17.6 billion during the three months that ended on Sept. 30, compared to $18 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net income, however, was up slightly to $1.7 billion as the company trimmed costs, according to the earnings report.

IBM shares were down 2.6 per cent in after-market trades.

The New York-based company spotlighted growth in its cloud computing business, which saw overall revenue climb some 19 per cent to $6 billion.

"The strong performance of our cloud business, led by Red Hat, underscores the growing client adoption of our open hybrid cloud platform," said IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna.

IBM last year closed its $34 billion-deal to buy enterprise software company Red Hat. -AFP































