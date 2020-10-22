Video
China aluminum output hits daily record in Sept

Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, Oct  20: China's aluminum production rose in September from a year earlier as prices recovered and new smelters came on line, official data showed on Monday, with daily output reaching a record high.
The world's top producer of the metal churned out 3.16 million tonnes of primary aluminum in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said, up 7.9per cent from a year earlier.
That equates to daily output of 105,333 tonnes, a record for daily production.
Last month's output was down slightly from the record 3.171 million tonnes produced in August, which has one more day than September.
Aluminum prices have seen a steady recovery from four-year lows hit in March, when the coronavirus outbreak ravaged demand, incentivising smelters to produce as much metal as possible. Shanghai aluminum prices fell 1.3per cent in September but hit their highest in 2-1/2 years on Monday.   -Reuters


