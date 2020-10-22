

‘ADR can help resolve disputes in construction sectors’

The webinar focused on how ADR methods can, at this difficult time in the wake of COVId-19 can help resolve commercial disputes in these development sectors in the most pragmatic, expeditious and cost effective manner.

The webinar held on virtual platform on Wednesday on "Challenges of Application of Institutional ADR in Real Estate and Construction Disputes in Bangladesh" was organized jointly by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC)and its partner organization Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

BIAC is Bangladesh's first and only registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service provider organisation which facilitates resolution of domestic and international commercial disputes through arbitration and mediation under its own Rules of Arbitration and Mediation.

SIAC is an international arbitration organisation based in Singapore, which administers arbitration under its own Rules of Arbitration and the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules.

Seven outstanding Panelist Discussants took part in the deliberations and viewed the issues of challenges of application of institutional ADR in real estate and construction disputes in Bangladesh with reference to the experiences in Singapore and India.

Addressing the webinar Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali stressed on the need of facilitating neutral process of dispute resolution and opined that COVID-19 has pointed out the significance of availing institutional ADR.

In her welcome address, Lim Seok Hui, Chief Executive OfficerofSingapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) expressed satisfaction over BIAC'sendeavours in developing international arbitration framework.

She said that international arbitration is order of the day to resolve cross border disputes in real estate and construction sectors.

In the most neutral, efficient and cost effective manner even during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19, institutional arbitration can take lead over all other tools of dispute resolution, she opined

Moderated by Barrister Ali Asif Khan, Advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court and Partner of Hossain & Khan Associates the webinar was also addressed among others by F R Khan, Managing Director, Building Technology & Ideas, Tejas Karia,Member, SIAC Court of ArbitrationandPartner & Head of ArbitrationofShardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.



























