‘ADR can help resolve disputes in construction sectors’

Thursday, 22 October, 2020, 2:03 AM
Published : Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Business Desk

Participants at an webinar  stressed  on  the  advantages  of Alternative Dispute  Resolution  (ADR) as  a  dispute  resolution  tool in  the  real  estate  and construction  sectors  in  Bangladesh.
The  webinar  focused  on  how ADR  methods can,  at  this  difficult  time  in  the  wake  of  COVId-19  can help  resolve  commercial disputes in  these development sectors in  the  most  pragmatic,  expeditious  and  cost effective   manner.
The webinar held on virtual platform on Wednesday  on "Challenges of Application of  Institutional  ADR in  Real  Estate  and  Construction  Disputes  in  Bangladesh" was organized jointly  by Bangladesh  International  Arbitration  Centre  (BIAC)and its partner organization Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).
BIAC is Bangladesh's first and only registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service    provider organisation which facilitates resolution    of    domestic   and international  commercial  disputes  through arbitration  and  mediation under  its  own Rules  of  Arbitration  and Mediation.
SIAC is  an international  arbitration organisation based in Singapore, which administers arbitration under its own Rules of Arbitration and the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules.
Seven outstanding   Panelist   Discussants   took part   in   the deliberations and viewed the issues of challenges of application of institutional ADR in  real  estate  and  construction  disputes  in  Bangladesh  with reference  to  the experiences in Singapore and India.
Addressing the webinar Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali stressed on the need of facilitating neutral process of dispute resolution and opined that COVID-19 has pointed out the significance of availing institutional ADR.
In  her  welcome  address,  Lim  Seok  Hui,  Chief  Executive  OfficerofSingapore International    Arbitration    Centre    (SIAC)    expressed    satisfaction    over    BIAC'sendeavours   in   developing   international   arbitration   framework.  
She   said   that international  arbitration  is  order  of  the  day  to  resolve  cross  border  disputes  in  real estate  and  construction  sectors. 
In  the  most  neutral,  efficient  and  cost  effective manner even during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19, institutional arbitration can take lead  over  all  other  tools  of  dispute  resolution,  she  opined
Moderated  by Barrister Ali  Asif  Khan,  Advocate,  Bangladesh  Supreme  Court  and Partner of Hossain & Khan Associates the webinar was also addressed among others by F R Khan, Managing Director, Building Technology & Ideas, Tejas Karia,Member, SIAC Court of ArbitrationandPartner & Head of ArbitrationofShardul  Amarchand  Mangaldas  &  Co.


