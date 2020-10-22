Genex Infosys to give robotic automation to Banglalink





Genex will automate multiple business processes for Banglalink using world's top RPA platform UiPath to accelerate the digital transformation journey, says a press release.

Robotic process automation technology can help organizations on their digital transformation journeys. Robotic process automation (RPA) is the use of software with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to handle high-volume, repetitive tasks with the help of automation.

Genex Infosys Limited has been one of the early players in Bangladesh to work with RPA, from having a top-notch dedicated team to working in partnership with Tech Giants such as UI Path, the company has invested a greater portion of its time and effort to the future of RPA in Bangladesh.















